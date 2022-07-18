AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s Combative Sports program will offer training classes for boxing and MMA referees and judges on August 27 & 28 at the Radisson Hotel, 6121 N IH-35, in Austin.



According to the release, the two-day training will feature industry experts from both communities, as students will learn how to be boxing or MMA referees and judges.

Saturday, August 27 classes available:

Boxing Judge

MMA Referee

Sunday, August 28 classes available:

Boxing Referee

MMA Judge

For more information and to sign up for a spot, use this link. Attendees must make their own hotel arrangements