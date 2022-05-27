AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – As people travel Texas roadways during the Memorial Day weekend, they are urged to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles – including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says that Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they are passing a first responder stopped on the road with their emergency lights activated.

Large numbers of travelers are expected on Texas roads, which means more breakdowns and traffic stops are likely, as well. Drivers should pay attention to what is happening around them, and prepare to react quickly.

TDLR licenses tow operators and tow companies in Texas, as well as driver education and driving safety courses.

