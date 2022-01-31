SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd participated in a ribbon cutting to open TDEM’s new Logistics and Distribution Warehouse in San Antonio today.

Chancellor Sharp and Chief Kidd were joined by members of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents: Elaine Mendoza, James R. “Randy” Brooks, and Student Regent Matilin “Mati” Rigsby. State Representatives Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D-San Antonio), John Lujan (R-San Antonio) and Ina Minjarez (D-San Antonio), also participated in the ribbon cutting.

Courtesy: Texas Division of Emergency Management

The warehouse is the first of eight planned facilities to open after the Texas Legislature appropriated funding to TDEM to build space to house the Strategic Texas Stockpile, which includes personal protective equipment, testing materials and supplies necessary to continue to support the state’s response to the pandemic and other disasters. Lessons learned from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response highlighted the need for Texas to maintain its own cache of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. The opening of TDEM’s planned network of facilities allows for better service to the people of Texas and an ability to more urgently usher resources where they are needed.

“Thanks to the forethought of state lawmakers, we will be prepared when the next pandemic or disaster hits,” Chancellor Sharp said. “The Texas A&M System and its newest agency, TDEM, are always ready to respond quickly, and, now, these warehouses will give us another resources to help our fellow Texans when they need us most.”

“This warehouse and the others we plan to construct will reduce response times and promote rapid distribution during critical operations,” Chief Kidd stated. “TDEM is grateful to the Texas Legislature for appropriating the funding necessary to complete this endeavor and we appreciate The Texas A&M University System’s support in ensuring Texans will be better taken care of during times of need.”

Chief Kidd also thanked local and private partners for their involvement.

The 258,715 square foot facility has 50 loading bays for trucks of all sizes to deliver and transport critical supplies.

The Texas Legislature appropriated $60 million in the 87(R) supplemental budget, House Bill 2, for TDEM to build several facilities around the state in order to manage the state’s supply of medical resources.

TDEM is currently working on plans for other warehouses in the following areas: Panhandle/West Texas, Rio Grande Valley, Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, El Paso, and Houston.

Courtesy: Texas Division of Emergency Management