SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is requesting nominations honoring first responders who have passed away in the last year to be displayed in a memorial at the 2023 Texas Emergency Management Conference in Fort Worth.

This event honors the life and service of first responders across emergency management, fire and rescue, law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), and public health, who have passed away.

“One of the most powerful and meaningful displays at the Texas Emergency Management Conference is our First Responder Memorial,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “As we pause to reflect on the lives of our colleagues who have passed on, we hope all Texans will join us in this deeply-moving opportunity to honor those dedicated individuals for their service to our communities and our state.”

The event will take place from May 30- June 2, 2023, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth.

To honor a first responder at The Conference, please submit information here at tdem.texas.gov/conference.