McLennan County (FOX 44) – A prison transport bus broke down in Riesel on Wednesday morning, carrying 27 inmates on board.

TDCJ spokesperson Robert Hurst told FOX 44 News that officers from Riesel and Mart PD assisted the three officers on the bus watch over the inmates. McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted.

The bus was going from Huntsville to Gatesville when it overheated, according to Hurst.

Another bus left Gatesville to pick up the inmates and take them to the Hughes Unit. The inmates are now on their way there.

Authorities say the public is not in danger.

This comes just over a month after convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus in Leon County.

Lopez later died in a shootout with authorities in Atascosa County. Authorities say this happened after he killed five family members in a Leon County cottage.