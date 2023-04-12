WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – TAPPS, also known as the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools is having its 2023 State Championships this week.

The organization hosts most of its championships in Waco.

1,500 students between the ages of 14 and 18 are competing in art, academics and speech. Today, students competed in math and science tests, but not for a grade, instead for a 1st place prize.

Speech competitions involve debate, interpretation and poetry. Some students participate in one event and others six or seven.

Bryan Bunselmeyer told us more about the mission of TAPPS.

“I love that it gives a competitive aspect. So you may not be competitive to go play football or basketball or volleyball, but you might be the best number since kid or the best calculator person. And now all of a sudden they skip the piece fits them, and they come out of their shell and they become a star here.”

In the State of Texas, Private Schools compete separately from public schools and TAPPS is the largest private school organization in the world.