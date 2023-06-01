SWEETWATER, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Sweetwater Police Department announced on June 1 that there is an investigation into the alleged misconduct between a Sweetwater ISD faculty member and a student.

A joint release from the police department and Sweetwater ISD reported that on May 15 a school resource officer was made aware that a school staff member allegedly communicated with a student improperly.

SPD shared that the department is currently investigating in order to determine if a criminal offense happened. No further information will be released at this time.