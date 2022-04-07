ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: Around 9:45, OPD’s bomb squad attempted to “disrupt” the suspected pipe bomb to see what reaction the device would have. Witnesses in the area said they heard a “mini-explosion” at that same time.

Meanwhile, a drone was spotted flying overhead while crews continued to canvass the area and tried to clear the scene. According to area law enforcement, crews expect to remain on the scene at least until noon. Several streets have been blocked off around the courthouse and traffic on Grant has been congested throughout the morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A news conference has been scheduled for 10:45, we will bring those updates to you as soon as they become available.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has confirmed a suspected pipe bomb was found on the west side of the Ector County Courthouse Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence in the area was reported about 8:20 this morning. Griffis said the Odessa Police Department Bomb Squad, as well as a bomb detecting K-9 and handler from Ector County ISD were all on scene as of 8:45.

The scene was still quite active as of that time and drivers, pedestrians are asked to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing situation, we will update as more information becomes available.