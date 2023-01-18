MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by Smith and his common law wife. At the scene, the woman reported that she’d been physically assaulted by Smith, leaving her with “severe injuries”. Investigators said Smith then left the home with their three children and her 11-month-old daughter, Darla Steve, without consent.

After an AMBER Alert was issued, Smith, the 11-month-old, and the three other children were found safe in a hotel room in Albuquerque. The children have since been reunited with their mother and, as of 12:30 p.m., Smith was still in custody in New Mexico. The investigation is ongoing.