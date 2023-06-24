Central Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Whether you are on a boat out on the lake or just having a swim, now is the time to exercise every ounce of caution that you can.

As we move further into the summer months, those flocking to lakes and pools to cool off are increasing rapidly.

But so are the dangers of being out in the water.

Morgan’s Point Resort Communications and Marketing Manager Esther Weaver shares an important misconception that people tend to overlook.

“Adults often don’t, don’t understand that drowning is silent and it happens in seconds. That it can, a person can drown in less than 60 seconds. In movies, you always see someone screaming and crying for help and that’s not the case in real life,” says Weaver.

Weaver also advises:

Do not dive into water you can’t see through.

If you have children in the water, supervise them at all times.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket if you can’t swim well.

For those who plan to drink, do so responsibly.

After two recent drowning’s in Bell County, leaders like Chief Matthew Schuetze with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, is urging people in the community to be smart in the water.

Especially since he works closely with the dive team that recovers the bodies of victims.

“Our average number of body recoveries per year stands about four. But then when the lake is up, we’ve had upwards of six and so, so much more. So it just depends on the lake level and how active the lake is,” says Chief Schuetze.

With these precautionary measures in mind, be sure to have a safe and fun summer.