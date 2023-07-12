MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — There’s no better way to really get to know McGregor other than taking a bite out of one of its most famous stops.

The Coffee Shop Cafe!

“It’s always good. If you go away from here hungry, it’s your fault,” shares Owner Donald Cintrano.

Planting its roots in McGregor, Texas since 1996, the Coffee Shop Café is a household name drawing in people from all over Texas and beyond, for over two decades.

Seeing big names like Texas native Jessica Simpson and the Bushes.

The family-friendly restaurant features a ceiling lined with countless mugs, sporting local businesses and time stamps throughout the years.

Long time owner Donald Cintrano’s says,

“We all love each other. We love the customers. Hired some really good people that have been with us for 20 years and 22 years so, which makes it an excellent restaurant when you have cooks that have been there that long, they know what they’re doing. They’re fast they get it out right every time. So that’s the blessing.”

You can step into a country home style atmosphere and indulge in southern cousine ranging from, buffet style country classics like chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and collard greens.

And if you want a taste of what those who frequent Coffee Shop Cafe call the world’s best pie, there are an array of options for you.

Long time customer Linda Parten shares what her and her husband love most about the Coffee Shop Cafe.

“Just really good food and the people are so nice. I mean Donald and all of his servers and you know the people who clean the tables and busters and everything, they’re like family. I mean some of them are family members but they’re all just so nice and so helpful,” says Parten.