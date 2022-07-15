JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Thousands of homes across the ArkLaTex lost power when severe thunderstorms rolled through late Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines in its path.

About 850 homes lost power in Jefferson, Texas, as the storm made its way through town around 8:00 p.m. Multiple trees were uprooted by high winds causing damage across the region.

One tree hit the Bayou Tours Boat Company, forcing them to cancel some reservations.

“Well, it’s just a lot of work cleaning up, you know? That’s just it. Something that I really didn’t want to be doing. I need to be working, doing tours. But, you know, it is what it is,” said owner Wesley Jones.

The business should be up and running by noon on Saturday.

Storms damage Bayou Tours Boat Company in Jefferson (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Trees knocked down in Michelle Drive, Payne Sub-Division (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Crews in Jefferson work to repair power lines damaged in the storm (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Storms damage local business in Jefferson, Texas (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Storm damage on Lateral Lane in Natchitoches (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Owner of Bayou Tours Boat Company cleans up after storms damage the building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crews work to clear road blocked by fallen tree and power line in Greenwood (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Storm damage on Cherie Loop, Payne Sub-Division (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Cherie Loop, Payne Sub-Division tree damage in Natchitoches (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Storm damage in Michelle Drive, Payne Sub-Division (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker says the storm mostly damaged trees and power lines in the city. The storm damaged one car and a couple of houses as well. Historic homes in Jefferson suffered only minor damage.

In Natchitoches, 2500 reported losing power from the storm. High winds and hail damage brought down trees and utility lines across the parish, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Several roads in Caddo Parish were temporarily closed late Wednesday due to fallen trees and felled power lines.

No injuries were reported from the storm.