SAN ANGELO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott led a statewide weather call today with more than 350 local emergency response officials from all regions across Texas to address changing weather conditions.

“I urge Texans to remain alert about changing weather conditions, take the active weather threats seriously, and heed the guidance of local officials as storms bringing rain and flood concerns push through our state,” said Governor Abbott.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting a threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding in parts of West Texas, South Texas, and the Panhandle into the start of the week. Severe storms are possible in some areas, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

Local officials in West Texas are hosting sandbag points of distribution this weekend, including at the following locations:

El Paso County: El Paso (24 hours a day)

1331 N. Fabens Street

191 Canutillo Avenue

14698 Van Lane

The Office of the Texas Governor recommends these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know the types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

