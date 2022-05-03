SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 3, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Brady Police Department was called to a disturbance located on the 300 block of Pearl Street. While investigating a Brady Police Officer was shot by a suspect and received non-life threatening injuries.

After an initial standoff with police, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as Decoda Blake, 35 years of age, from Defiance, OH.

Blake was transported to McCulloch County Jail where he was booked in for an outstanding warrant out of Ohio. Additional charges are currently pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time