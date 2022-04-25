SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today Jeff Leach, State Representative issued the following statement in regards to the decision by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to stay the execution of Melissa Lucio in regards to the death of one of her 14 children:

“Today, justice was served for Melissa Lucio – and for her daughter Mariah and the entire Lucio family – as the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rightly ordered a stay of her execution scheduled for Wednesday. As I have stated all along, Melissa’s case is the most troubling I have ever seen. The system literally failed her at every turn. Thankfully, the Court of Criminal Appeals, pushed the pause button on her execution, saving the State of Texas from the irreversible blunder of potentially killing an innocent citizen. Going forward, Melissa should be afforded a new day in court and a fair trial, including all of the Constitutional protections designed to safeguard the fundamental liberties and freedoms of each and every Texas citizen.”

Representative Leach is serving his fifth term as State Representative for House District 67, consisting of portions of Collin County, north of Dallas. He is currently serving his second term as chairman of the Texas House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and was also recently appointed by House Speaker Dade Phelan as Chairman of the newly created Texas House Criminal Justice Reform Committee.