AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is temporarily halting the intake of committed youth, saying ongoing staffing shortages at its five secure facilities could threaten youth safety.

In a June 29 letter, TJJD Interim Executive Director Shandra Carter told the Texas Juvenile Probation Chiefs there are concerns about being able to provide adequate supervision for youths and prevent suicidal behaviors.

“The current risk is that the ongoing secure facility staffing issue will lead to an inability to even provide basic supervision for youth locked in their rooms. This could cause a significantly impaired ability to intervene in the increasing suicidal behaviors already occurring by youth struggling with the isolative impact of operational room confinement,” Carter wrote in the letter.

Carter said while she was in contact with the chiefs two weeks about options for committed youth intake, she said the staffing situation “has further deteriorated,” and the department has “no other option.”

“As the staffing strength at each secure facility becomes more grim, we have no other option.” TJJD Interim Executive Director Shandra Carter

A TJJD spokesperson said the pause on intakes began last week. As of Thursday, there are 140 committed youth in detention centers across the state waiting to be transferred to TJJD.

Carter wrote in the letter a list of steps the TJJD will carry out during this intake pause, which includes shifting some youth in their care to other facilities, as well as reviewing some youths to see if they’re ready to be released.

Move the female behavioral stabilization unit from the Ron Jackson unit to the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility

Reduce female population by 16 at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex to meet the current available staff and move them to the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, currently holding 242 males

Cease the Intensive Intervention Programs (IIP) for violent youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility and Evins Regional Juvenile Center

Review youth about to age out of TJJD jurisdiction for potential safe release to the community

Identifying if any determinate sentenced youth may be eligible for early release to TJJD or TDCJ parole

Carter described these steps as “the least worst measures,” explaining to probation chiefs the TJJD understands the strain this further creates.

The TJJD spokesperson said the agency is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will keep the probation chiefs updated on the situation.