WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The STAAR test is now happening solely online in Texas Schools. Districts like Killeen utilize iPads for student testing.

“Killeen ISD students have actually been taking the star tests online throughout various years, so we were already working to implement a model phased in approach to this wasn’t something that was brand new to them,” says KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

The testing window is from April 18th to May 12th and students from elementary to high school take various STAAR tests.

For any technology issues, TEA provides the district with a direct helpline, but so far Killeen ISD has not had to use the resource due to KISD’s assessments and accountability team.

In addition to the STAAR test being administered strictly online, now there is a testing window.

“The district does have a little bit more leniency to administer that STAAR test on a different day as long as it falls within that testing window. And parents should be able to really figure that out by talking to their counselor or that child’s teacher ahead of time if it’s a planned absence, says Maya.”