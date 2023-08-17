LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – As of Thursday afternoon, the Spotted Opossum Fire in Lampasas County is reported as 65 percent contained at 110 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Lampasas Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a large grass fire at County Road 3900. The City of Lampasas Fire Department, Levita Volunteer Fire Department, Evant Volunteer Fire Department, Gatesville Fire Department, Adamsville Volunteer Fire Department, Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, TIFMAS, Texas Forestry Service and Oklahoma Forestry Service also responded.

Lampasas VFD says the fire was caused by trash being burned in a barrel. Forestry crews and fire crews remained on scene overnight to make sure it didn’t start to spread again, and will be on scene throughout Thursday to mop up.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.