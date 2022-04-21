SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today announced the appointments of Bill Barnes, Mike Greene, Wendy King and Julie Caruthers Parsley to the State Energy Plan Advisory Committee.

The State Energy Plan Advisory Committee was created by the Senate Bill 3 during the 87th Texas Legislature. This committee is tasked with preparing an extensive state energy plan that will include recommendations on improving the reliability, stability and affordability of electric service in the state. The committee will deliver its plan to the Legislature by Sept. 1.

“I’m confident that these individuals will bring an invaluable perspective to this new committee and help make thoughtful recommendations to the Legislature,” Speaker Phelan said. “The Texas House looks forward to learning more about the committee’s recommendations on how to improve our electric service in Texas.”

Bill Barnes is the Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs for NRG Energy. Barnes has served in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) stakeholder process as an elected member of the technical advisory committee, wholesale market subcommittee, reliability and operations subcommittee and protocol revision subcommittee. Before joining the NRG, Barnes served as a vice president in U.S. power trading at J. Aron & Company as well as the manager of market settlements at ERCOT.

Mike Greene retired as Vice Chairman of Energy Future Holdings. Greene has held various other positions with the company, and has also served as chairman of both the ERCOT board and ERCOT’s technical advisory committee. He currently serves as chairman of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation Board and as chairman of the advisory board of Community Link, which is a food pantry and community services organization serving northwest Tarrant County.

Wendy King is Vice President of the Gulf Coast business unit for ConocoPhillips. King has held a number of other roles at ConocoPhillips, including serving as vice president of the Great Plains business unit, president of the Australia East business unit and vice president of the Alaska business unit. King serves on the board of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, as well as served as a board member of various other entities, such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, the University of Alaska and the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association.

Julie Caruthers Parsley is the Chief Executive Officer at Pedernales Electric Cooperative, the nation’s largest electric distribution cooperative serving well over a million Central Texans across 24 counties. Parsley, who is the first female CEO in the cooperative’s history, has served as solicitor general of Texas, a commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and on the board of ERCOT. Parsley has also held various roles with the Regional State Committee of the Southwest Power Pool and has previously served as a member of the Texas Energy Planning Council. She is a founding board member of the Association of Women in Energy and serves on the board of Texas Electric Cooperatives.

For more information contact, Cassi.Pollock@speaker.texas.gov