SAN ANGELO, Texas — The second annual Sisters In Fire event will be held on October 1, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.

This event is open to girls in 7th – 12th grade, to see and experience hands-on firefighting with Texas’ top wildland firefighting women. This camp is one day only and will teach participants how to put out fires with engines and bulldozers, the safe way to cut down a tree, and other important parts of being a member of a wildland firefighting crew.

Registration is limited, so save the date and watch for the registration link on the Texas A&M Forest Service Facebook page on August 8!