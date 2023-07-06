HOUSTON (KIAH) — The case of a missing Houston teenager who was found eight years later has taken a disturbing turn in the last couple of days, with the now-25-year-old man now saying he not only returned home but accused his mother of physically abusing him.

Both Rudy Farias and his mother were interviewed by Houston police at a hotel on Wednesday. Community activist Quanell X also said he interviewed Rudy Farias with HPD detectives.

After the interview, Quanell said Farias told them that he ran away in 2015 but returned two days later. Quanell added Farias told him his mother made Farias believe he’d be in trouble with police for running away, so he says he was forced to stay in hiding.

Quanell said Farias accused his mother of drugging and sexually assaulting him.

HPD did not comment on the accusations but plan to hold a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. about the case.

On Sunday, HPD said that Farias was found at a church, and was taken to a hospital.

Farias was 17 years old when he vanished on March 6, 2015, while walking his two dogs near Tidwell Road in north Houston. The dogs were later found, but Rudy disappeared.

According to Insider, several private investigators who looked into the case said that Farias’ mother had lied to them over the years, and that HPD investigators weren’t that interested in the case.