MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Suspect Shawn Adkins is now set to stand trial in Nolan County for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Mitchell County confirmed the change of venue, saying the trial still has a tentative date set for April 11, 2023.

Adkins’ defense attorneys requested the change of venue during a pretrial hearing in June.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.

He is now charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on bonds totaling $2 millon.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates as Adkins’ case proceeds to court. Check back for the latest information.