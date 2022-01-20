LUBBOCK, Texas — Shane Smith, the former Chief Financial Officer for the Reagor Dykes Auto Group, was sentenced to 7 years in prison. The maximum, according to previous court records, was 20 years.

Smith pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2019. As part of his deal, he agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. The plea deal also held Smith responsible for $50.1 million of restitution.

Fourteen other former employees were charged and pleaded guilty since the collapse of RDAG.

In addition, co-owner Bart Reagor went on trial in October and was found guilty of making a false statement to a bank. Mr. Reagor will be sentenced March 10.

Smith and those working with him were accused of both floor plan fraud and check kiting. A floor plan is a particular type of loan for auto dealerships. Check kiting is a form of bank fraud that involves passing checks back and forth between banks to make an account look like it has more value than it actually should.

The Lubbock-based dealership group went into bankruptcy in August 2018. Ford Motor Credit Company claimed that RDAG falsified sales records so as to avoid payments on its floor plan. In some cases, RDAG “double floored,” which means the same vehicle was used multiple times to get funding under the floor plan.

In other cases, RDAG had floor plan loans on vehicles it no longer had.

Bart Reagor

Reagor claimed to never know about the fraud. The nature of his case was different from the Smith case. In the Reagor case, he withdrew more than $1.76 million from RDAG right after a $10 million business loan from IBC Bank. Reagor freely admitted taking the money but said there was nothing wrong with it. Prosecutors disagreed and charged him.

The other 14 employees were sentenced. Click here for our previous coverage which includes their punishments.

The case was first investigated by the office of FBI in Amarillo. The case was then prosecuted in Amarillo instead of Lubbock.