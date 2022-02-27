ABILENE, Texas (Nexstar) – A crash involving a semi truck Sunday morning has killed two people, and caused major traffic delays on Interstate 20.

Abilene Police confirmed to Nexstar that the driver of the semi truck, and their passenger, were killed when they ran into the structure of an underpass.

The crash took place on I-20, near Exit 286A heading west.

The Abilene Fire Department went out to assess damages and extinguish a fire caused by the crash, and crews will be assessing structural damage made to the underpass.

Police said traffic will be affected on both sides of I-20, as debris was scattered all over, and traffic is being rerouted to access roads.

KTAB/KRBC: Semi truck wrecks into I-20 underpass, Feb. 2022

Crews assessing damage said drivers should expect delays over the next several hours, and no traffic is being allowed on the bridge.

This is a developing story. Nexstar will update as new information becomes available.