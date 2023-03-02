SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made after a dog attack left an elderly man dead and several injured.

Abilene Schnieder, 31, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person, a news release from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services stated.

Last week, San Antonio police arrested Schnieder’s husband, 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno on the same charges.

“Schneider’s arrest comes on the heels of new evidence that establishes shared ownership of the animals,” the release stated.

The deadly attack

On Feb. 24, a married couple went to visit friends at the 2800 block of Depla Street, San Antonio Police said.

As they exited their vehicle, two American Staffordshire Terriers escaped from their yard and attacked the couple. Witnesses saw the attack and called police. Emergency Medical Services arrived to the location, where the dogs were actively attacking the couple, police said.

According to police, one of the dogs then bit the leg of the EMS captain.

The couple and EMS captain were transported to a local hospital. Officials identified the male victim as 81-year-old Ramon Najera, who died as a result of the attack.

Animal Care Services added that four people in total were injured in the incident.

Three American Staffordshire Terriers were taken into Animal Care Services custody and euthanized, the release stated.

“Animal Care Services strongly urges all pet owners to keep their pets properly secured in their yard and have their pets spayed or neutered. Responsible pet ownership is mandated in the City of San Antonio’s Chapter 5 animal ordinance,” the release stated.