GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and Grime County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a man considered missing and endangered.

35-year-old Matthew Steven McMillen was last seen at approximately 10:30 pm Thursday in the area of North Mount Mariah Road and Highway 105. His 5’11”, weighs 140 pounds, and blonde hair with brown eyes. McMillen was reported to be on foot and wearing khaki pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Authorities believe McMillen is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you see him, do not approach him – but instead call 9-1-1.

If you have any information on McMillen’s whereabouts, you can contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 873-2151.