CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The search for a couple at the center of a now-discontinued CLEAR Alert last week is still ongoing, Travis County authorities said Monday.

Camerina Trujilo Perez, 38, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Jan. 24 in Pflugerville. A CLEAR Alert was issued for Perez on Jan. 26, indicating she may be in danger. The alert was discontinued on Jan. 29.

Perez has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office

Police were also looking for Luis Montes in connection with her disappearance, TCSO said. Montes is a 35-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 220 pounds and is 6-foot, 1-inch tall.

“Evidence strongly indicates that Camerina Perez did not willingly leave her family, job and life behind. We need to find her and Luis Montes as quickly as possible,” said Travis County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Sylvia Leal.

TCSO said Perez’s vehicle was reportedly seen on Jan. 27 traveling north through Temple. While the tip is still being investigated, authorities said they can not rule out that she could be anywhere in the area, state or beyond.

TCSO said to be on the lookout for a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate FZH-0400. DPS said they could also be in a black 2014 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate CVH-2575.

“We need to hear from friends of Camerina and Luis, especially those who have seen or had contact with them on or since Jan. 24. We want to find answers for their families and we believe with the help of the public, we can get those answers,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

What is a CLEAR Alert?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a CLEAR Alert is a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue and was created in 2019.

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or those who are in immediate danger of injury or death.