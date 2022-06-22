WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the suspect in Tuesday morning’s homicide in Scotland Park reveals he was the one who contacted police and notified them of the shooting.

Jason Christopher Myers, 39, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the murder of Paul Matthew Day, 28, of Orange Grove, Texas.

Myers’ bonds are currently set at $1 million.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Wichita Falls Police Department was contacted on Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, about a shooting that took place in Scotland City Park.

Officers said they were contacted by Myers stating he was attacked by another male and that Myers shot him. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered Day was deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the affidavit, Myers was then transported to WFPD Headquarters, where he agreed to an interview with detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Myers told police during an interview his daughter attends daycare at Scotland Park Elementary School, and that recently his daughter was told that the kids are not allowed to play outside because there is a homeless man in the park.

The affidavit said Myers told police on June 21, he dropped his daughter off at school and saw the homeless man, later identified as Day, under the pavilion at Scotland City Park.

Myers told police he pulled into a parking spot and yelled at Day to come speak with him, and that Day walked over to Myers while he was still in the truck.

According to the affidavit, Myers then told detectives he attempted to explain to Day what his daughter told him and asked Day if he could leave the park during the day.

Myers told police Day got “agitated” and raised his arms and said something to the effect of, “Look, I’m here. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

Detectives said Myers then told them he got out of his truck and asked Day if there was somewhere else he could go, then Myers said Day balled up his fists and hit Myers on the right side of his forehead.

The affidavit said Myers told police at this point, he pulled a handgun out of his waistband, but that Day continued to “come at” him, and that’s when Myers said he fired two or three rounds at Day.

Myers told police Day staggered away and eventually fell to the ground.

When detectives asked Myers if Day had any kind of weapon on him, Myers said Day had nothing only balled up fists. When they asked Myers why he pulled a gun on day, he told them he was in shock and that he wasn’t expecting to get hit and only wanted to have a conversation with Day.

According to authorities, witnesses on the scene stated they’ve seen Myers in his truck the past few days speeding around the area and said they thought he was looking for someone.

Police said witnesses also stated they did not see a physical confrontation prior to the shooting.

Detectives noted Myers did not appear to have any injuries on his person.

Myers told police he had looked for Day on Monday, June 20, but could not find him, but that his daughter sent him a tex message a few hours later and said Day was back at the park. Myers said when he arrived at the park, Day was no longer there.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, this murder marks the seventh homicide investigation in Wichita Falls so far in 2022.

The murder of Day in Scotland Park is the latest in a string of homicides in Wichita Falls. Since May 20, 2022, there were five incidents reported that resulted in six murders: