CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Students and staff within the Centerville Independent School District returned to school on Monday morning.

The district said on social media Sunday that this comes due to campuses being located in a “non-threat area” away from the ongoing manhunt for escaped Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate Gonzalo Artemio Lopez.

The district says it continues to remain in contact with law enforcement officials, and have put several precautionary safety measures in place for the students who ride Bus 14 – which is the only bus that runs west of Interstate 45 and Highway 7. Parents and students who live in this area are urged to continue following the directions of law enforcement officials.

The district says that all school activities will continue.