SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is alerting the public of imposter scams involving

individuals claiming to represent the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During these calls, scammers may attempt to collect money in lieu of arrest for a variety of false charges. They may tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debt card or gift card, and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the debt or by sending cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible. They sometimes provide information like actual names of federal prosecutors and federal office addresses. They also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency – such as the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it will never ask you to purchase a gift card or give out a credit card number to avoid arrest.

You can call the San Antonio FBI office at 210-225-6741 to report scam calls pretending to be from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.