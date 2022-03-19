CARBON, Texas – Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) have been sent to Eastland County to respond to the wildfires, according to a release from the SBTC on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

According to the release, a team began serving breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon Saturday morning. The crew is expected to serve about 100 hot meals twice a day as needed.

As of last night, more than 45,000 acres had been burned in the fires that have killed at least one person.

SBTC DR will also be in the town of Eastland supporting a base camp for firefighters. A team will partner with the Salvation Army to provide mass feeding. In addition, SBTC DR will provide a cooling trailer to bring relief to firefighters.

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention (SBTC) is a fellowship of more than 2,600 Southern Baptist churches in Texas committed to touching the world with the good news of Jesus Christ. SBTC Disaster Relief consists of more than 6,000 trained volunteers who deploy to help their neighbors all around the world recover from natural disasters.