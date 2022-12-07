CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285.

Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling eastbound, a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

Ghidoni was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The crash prompted the overnight road closure of SH-285 between Falfurrias and Riviera. The road closure was lifted at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is further investigating the crash.