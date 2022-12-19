WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army in Waco says its finding itself falling behind its Red Kettle fundraising goal for 2022.

The annual campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs which make a difference in the lives of Wacoans year-round.

The Salvation Army Waco says bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its goal.

The organization says that volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign, and that it is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as volunteer bellringers. You can go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring. You can also go to www.salvationarmywaco.org and select “Donate to Our Kettle.”

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, you can call 254-756-7271 or visit the Waco location at 4721 W Waco Drive.