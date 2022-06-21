AUSTIN / SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado resident has hit the jackpot!

The resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Power 200X. The ticket was purchased at Family Food Mart, located at 418 S. Main Street in Belton. The resident has decided to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43 – including break-even prizes.