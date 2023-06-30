DALLAS (KDAF) — Health nuts and almond moms rejoice Salad and Go is officially in North Texas!

Two new locations of the popular convenient Salad and Go are opening up in the DFW area. Frisco and Hurst will be opening their arms to the Arizona-based establishment.

Salad and Go is on track to have more than 135 locations, with more stores opening in other parts of Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and Nevada.

“Our brand was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to healthy, affordable and delicious food,” said Chef Patino. “Now with 100 locations and many more to come, this vision becomes more impactful every day,” said Executive Chef and co-founder Daniel Patino via PRNewswire.

Find your nearest Salad and Go experience here.