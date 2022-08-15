SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo.

In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three adults who were not her parents. The group urged readers to keep an eye out for Rivera and suggested she might be found in “the homeless areas of whatever town they are in.”

Rivera is currently listed as a Runaway from Paris Texas and the San Angelo Police Department, the Paris Police Department, and the Abilene Police Department are working to bring her home.

Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts should call the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315, the Paris Police Department at (903) 784-6688 or the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

Reina Rivera with her Grandparents