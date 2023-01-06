WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Get ready for Waco’s first-ever convention aimed at content creation, podcasting and much, much more!

Rogue Con ’23 is dubbed “Waco’s first Content Creators Convention.” This inaugural event will be hosted by Waco’s Rogue Media Network, and will take place from January 20-22 throughout several places in the downtown area. The event will bring together creators and fans of podcasts, YouTube, TikTok, original content, comics, board games, true crime, augmented reality and wrestling – just to name a few things.

Event organizers say attendees can look forward to panels and workshops featuring top creators in their fields – as well as scavenger hunts, live music, and other fun activities for the whole family! Rogue Con will be an opportunity to connect with other content creators and fans, and for attendees to “be inspired by the latest trends and techniques in the world of online content,” according to the event’s official press release.

For more information, as well as how to get tickets and how to volunteer at the event, you can visit roguecon23.com.