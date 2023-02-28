Rockdale (FOX 44/KWKT) — Rockdale Independent School District joined a growing number of Texas schools that will only hold classes four days a week.

RISD adopted a new calendar for the 2023-2024 school year Tuesday night, with the input of parents, teachers, and community leaders.

The hope is the new schedule will help students grow and keep valuable teachers in the district.

Students will attend classes Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be a time for teachers to plan future lessons, collaborate with each other, and work on professional development.

Rockdale Superintendent Denise Monzingo noted the decision to move to a 4-day school week came after extensive research and consideration.

FOX 44 News told you that Academy ISD decided to make the transition to a 4-day week in January. China Spring ISD is still debating whether to make the change.