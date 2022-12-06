ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman has been recognized for her heroic efforts.

Laura Blackmon was sitting in her home in Robinson, when she heard an awful sound that many would recognize in a heartbeat.

On November 11, a major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on South Robinson Road in front of Laura Blackmon’s house.

Blackmon, who now retired, was a nurse for 19 years and knew the code of responding and reacting by nature.

After realizing what happened outside of her home, Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first-aid to the victim in the SUV, before emergency personnel arrived.

Her quick response and nature to act assisted the Robinson Police and Fire Departments in securing the scene and attending to the other party involved in the crash

Robinson Police say that because of Laura’s actions, the police and Fire Departments were able to focus on shutting down the roadway, securing the scene and assisting the other party involved in the accident.

Laura stayed with the victim to offer comfort and aid until AMR arrived.

Laura’s act of kindness and bravery did not go unnoticed. The Police Department says Laura makes them proud to serve the town, and she reminded them of how amazing and thoughtful the citizens can be.

Laura credits her involvement to God and says that when He equips you there is no doubt. She would also like to extend her gratitude to Robinson law enforcement agencies.

The Police Department was proud to present Laura with a Citizenship Recognition award and a challenge coin due to her assistance.

The victim that Laura assisted is expected to make a full recovery.