KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Mayor Debbie Nash-King presented an official proclamation at The Killeen Regional Airport, declaring April 18th, “Robert “Bob” Gray Day.

Friends, family, and Killeen personnel gathered today to remember and honor Bob Gray and his life-long legacy.

The legacy that continues to influence those in the community and at Fort Hood.

City of Killeen Communications Executive Director Janell Ford, shared why this is history worthy of preserving.

“Bob Gray meant so much to the City of Killeen and we want to make sure that that continues to live on not only through the residents and family members and friends who are here today, but also through the future generations,” said Ford.

She continues, “It’s important that our youth continue on this legacy and they remember him and that they know, because Bob Gray was a hero.”

Captain Robert “Bob” Gray was a Killeen native who flew in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo at the start of World War II on April 18, 1942.

He was selected along with 80 other pilots and was successful in the mission, but Gray died six months later in the China-Burma campaign.

Years later today, Killeen Mayor King presented the official proclamation to a descendant of Gray.

“I’m glad that recognition is given to him. Doolittle Raid was a big deal, but at the same time he was just part of the character of the community and the part of the character of Americans that when they’re called on to fight and just stand up against the enemy, they will do it,” said Gray’s Third Cousin Mark Manning.

Gray’s legacy continues to be honored with Gray Street in downtown Killeen, The Robert Gray Army Airfield on Fort Hood, and a historic display and bronze statue at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.