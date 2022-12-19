AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year.

According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Texas ranked among the top six states with the highest number of antisemitic incidents in 2021:

New York — 416 incidents New Jersey — 370 incidents California — 367 incidents Florida — 190 incidents Michigan — 112 incidents Texas — 112 incidents

Jackie Nirenberg, the regional director for ADL in Austin, said it’s important to remember that many hateful threats, bullying or attacks go unreported, meaning the numbers could be even higher.

“We expect it to continue at the same rate [in 2022], hopefully not higher,” she said. “We’re seeing more incidents being reported at schools, incidents of bullying of Jewish children…that’s a pretty good indicator that we’ll see some rise in adult behavior as well, unfortunately.”

With the official start of Hanukkah, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden will both hold Menorah lighting ceremonies on Monday. Both are expected to address rising antisemitism across the nation.

Abbott’s remarks will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the south lawn of the Texas Capitol.

This is an ongoing report, check back for updates. Reporter Monica Madden will have the full story on KXAN at 5 p.m.