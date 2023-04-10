WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Easter holiday is an opportunity for families to come together, celebrate and enjoy quality time. For some that means traveling which gives limited options for meals.

While much of Waco is closed to celebrate Easter, there were few restaurants open today like Portofino’s Italian Restaurant downtown.

The well-known restaurant decided to keep it’s doors open to make sure that everyone had a place to eat and gather with those they love the most.

One family traveled all the way from California to visit their daughter at Baylor. The Liberto’s called weeks in advance to make sure their favorite Waco restaurant would be open for Easter and invited their whole family.

Serving loyal customers like the Liberto’s is top priority for owners Nick and Sophia. The two started the Waco-based restaurant in 2008, serving central texans for years.

“The people will follow Nick and Sophia, wherever they open a location at. They love the traditional Italian food.” – Mark Moore, Portofino’s Manager