SAN ANGELO, Texas — 25-year-old, Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, traveled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend where she later went missing.

Sinnett was last seen at her hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed that she may have left for the beach with a group she had met at the pool.

Sinnett is described to have short white hair, (not pink as pictured) a pale complexion, and several tattoos including; a dragonfly on her right arm, a lion on her leg, and an owl on her ankle. She may have been wearing either a black shirt and pajama pants OR a yellow sundress when she disappeared.

If you have seen Kelsie Sinnett since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Kelsie’s disappearance, please call the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.