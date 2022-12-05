DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.

A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?

A tamale is made of masa (corn dough) which is steamed in a corn husk/banana leaf and could be filled with a type of protein/cheese/veggies. Yelp released a report of the top tamale spots in the state of Texas for your eating pleasure.

“This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “tamal” and “tamales” then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are Texas’ top tamale spots: