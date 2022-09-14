New study looks at factors such socio-economic, cultural, and household diversity

HOUSTON (CW39) — As the U.S. population continues to increase, it also continues to become more diverse. And a new survey shows that Texas is one of a number of states seeing more of that diversity.

In a new report released by WalletHub , Texas actually ranks as the 2nd most diverse state in all of America. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Diverse States in America,

The study determines where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S. – and where the population is relatively more homogeneous. So, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning September 15th and women holding a record number of Fortune 500 CEO positions (still only 8.8% of the total) this report is more timely than ever.

Lets look at how Texas ranks in certain key diversity factors compared to other states.

Diversity in Texas (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):

23 rd – Income Diversity

– Income Diversity 9 th – Educational-Attainment Diversity

– Educational-Attainment Diversity 4 th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

– Racial & Ethnic Diversity 3 rd – Linguistic Diversity

– Linguistic Diversity 26 th – Birthplace Diversity

– Birthplace Diversity 1 st – Industry Diversity*

– Industry Diversity* 20 th – Occupational Diversity*

– Occupational Diversity* 26 th – Worker-Class Diversity*

– Worker-Class Diversity*

29 th – Marital-Status Diversity

– Marital-Status Diversity 5 th – Household-Size Diversity

– Household-Size Diversity 6th – Religious Diversity

*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older



WalletHub breaks down the study in even further detail for each state as well. For the full report, click the WalletHub Link .



