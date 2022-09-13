Craig Campbell was caught trying to steal a car, according to an arrest report.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene resident held a burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal his son’s car.

Craig Campbell was arrested at the scene of the burglary on Waverly Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

An arrest report states a resident at a home on Waverly Avenue heard his dogs barking, so he went outside and found Campbell inside his son’s Mustang. He then held Campbell at gunpoint until police arrived.

When interviewed by officers, the report states Campbell entered the car and admitted he was planning to steal the vehicle, or buy it. He had been drinking.

Campbell now remains held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.