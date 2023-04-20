WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The historic Waco Suspension Bridge is about to reopen, plus the 2023 Brazos Nights concert series is about to kick off, and there will be a Texas-sized celebration for both events!

A concert will take place this Friday night with Grammy-winning country western band Asleep at the Wheel! They will be joined by special guests Mariachi Azteca Waco and Austin blues guitarist Jackie Venson.

All the excitement will take place at Indian Spring Park, located at 101 N. University Parks Drive. It will be an evening of live music and food trucks along the riverfront! Opening night will also include a unique aerial show – with 150 drones creating displays above the Brazos River. The celebration will continue at the park this Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, cattle drive over the Suspension Bridge, food and family activities!

Waco’s Suspension Bridge was built in 1870, and has been closed to the public for the past two years due to major renovations. The City is looking forward to its return as a public gathering space to be enjoyed for generations to come.

The schedule for this weekend is as follows:

Friday:

7 p.m. Mariachi Azteca Waco

7:45 p.m. Jackie Venson

8:30 p.m. Drone display over the Brazos River

9 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel

Saturday:

11 a.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony, longhorn cattle drive across the Waco Suspension Bridge and community celebration featuring food and activities

In addition, more Brazos Nights concerts will take place on May 5 and June 9. The series will conclude on July 4, with the annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.