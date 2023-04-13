UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Last month, Uvalde parents and students got to see what the new elementary school replacing Robb Elementary could look like.

Renderings of the school include a tribute to the 21 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary last May.

The proposed tribute is a tree, designed with two large branches to represent the teachers and 19 smaller branches to represent the students who lost their lives.

The renderings and a video that simulates a drone flying above and through the new school were presented at a community meeting Tuesday evening.

You can view the full renderings in the file below:

At the meeting, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation and Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee gave an update on the progress of the new school, including a final preview of the schematics for the school.

The schematics will be presented to the Uvalde CISD board for approval during its meeting on Monday, April 17.

The new campus is expected to accommodate 800 students, which is nearly twice as big as Robb Elementary. It’ll also have safety measures including fencing around the playfields, keyless entry points and privacy gates that are nine feet tall, and a secure waiting space at the front of the campus for visitors, as well as a new road to help first responders access the school, according to Uvalde CISD officials.