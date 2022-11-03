COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department.

This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, October 27, at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station.

(Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

It is believed Lauren is with people unrelated to her, more than three years older than her, and that she is in danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts, you can contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.