SAN ANGELO, Texas — The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, September 2.

Anglers may continue to harvest up to 4 red snappers per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters.

Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) uses a combination of data taken from creel surveys, historical landings and the iSnapper app to estimate the state’s red snapper landings each year. Texas closes the fishery when the state’s allotted poundage is reached.

“It now appears that enough fish have been landed in the federal season that we will need to close federal waters off Texas. Fishing is still allowed in state waters until the poundage is fully reached but closing now should allow us to have a more extended season in state waters,” said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division Director.

It is noted that results from the Harte Research Institute’s The Great Red Snapper Count estimate there are 23 million red snappers in Texas waters. This number is significantly higher than previous estimates and according to TPWD.

CC TPWD